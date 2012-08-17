Aug 17 The following are term money transactions dealt on the
NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India.
Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time
(Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST)
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NDS OM
-------
TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.6000 17 17-Aug-12 09:31
TERM MONEY 500.00 8.8000 52 17-Aug-12 09:46
TERM MONEY 500.00 9.2000 171 18-Aug-12 09:57
TERM MONEY 500.00 8.8000 56 17-Aug-12 10:13
TERM MONEY 500.00 8.6000 18 17-Aug-12 11:23
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT.
