Aug 17 The following are term money transactions dealt on the NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India. Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time (Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NDS OM ------- TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.6000 17 17-Aug-12 09:31 TERM MONEY 500.00 8.8000 52 17-Aug-12 09:46 TERM MONEY 500.00 9.2000 171 18-Aug-12 09:57 TERM MONEY 500.00 8.8000 56 17-Aug-12 10:13 TERM MONEY 500.00 8.6000 18 17-Aug-12 11:23 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT. For contributions contact Mumbai RRU (022) 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 e-mail: rru.data@thomsonreuters.com