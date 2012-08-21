Aug 21 The following are term money transactions dealt on the NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India. Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time (Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NDS OM ------- TERM MONEY 550.00 8.5000 16 21-Aug-12 10:12 TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.7000 45 21-Aug-12 10:30 TERM MONEY 500.00 8.7000 45 22-Aug-12 11:03 TERM MONEY 450.00 8.7000 43 21-Aug-12 12:12 TERM MONEY 500.00 8.7000 45 21-Aug-12 12:25 TERM MONEY 60.00 9.0000 181 21-Aug-12 12:28 TERM MONEY 750.00 8.6000 15 21-Aug-12 12:55 TERM MONEY 2000.00 9.0000 91 21-Aug-12 14:05 TERM MONEY 600.00 8.6000 20 21-Aug-12 14:11 TERM MONEY 650.00 8.6000 23 21-Aug-12 14:23 TERM MONEY 250.00 8.6000 21 21-Aug-12 14:20 TERM MONEY 500.00 8.7000 46 21-Aug-12 14:38 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT. For contributions contact Mumbai RRU (022) 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 e-mail: rru.data@thomsonreuters.com