Aug 28 The following are term money transactions dealt on the NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India. Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time (Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NDS OM ------- TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.4500 15 28-Aug-12 09:38 TERM MONEY 250.00 9.1000 91 28-Aug-12 12:17 TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.5000 30 29-Aug-12 16:47 RBI NDS ------- TERM MONEY 500.00 8.4500 20 28-08-12 11:19 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT. For contributions contact Mumbai RRU (022) 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 e-mail: rru.data@thomsonreuters.com