Aug 29 The following are term money transactions dealt on the NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India. Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time (Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NDS OM ------- TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.4500 20 29-Aug-12 09:45 TERM MONEY 500.00 8.4500 16 29-Aug-12 11:24 TERM MONEY 1500.00 8.7000 37 29-Aug-12 11:31 TERM MONEY 250.00 9.0000 92 29-Aug-12 12:36 RBI NDS ------- TERM MONEY 250.00 8.4000 15 29-Aug-12 11:46 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT.