Aug 30 The following are term money transactions dealt on the
NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India.
Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time
(Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST)
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NDS OM
-------
TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.7000 34 30-Aug-12 09:51
TERM MONEY 250.00 8.6000 17 31-Aug-12 10:09
TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.7000 46 30-Aug-12 10:54
TERM MONEY 2000.00 8.7000 46 30-Aug-12 11:34
TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.9000 92 30-Aug-12 12:56
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT.
