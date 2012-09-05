Sep 5 The following are term money transactions dealt on the
NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India.
Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time
(Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST)
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NDS OM
-------
TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.4000 19 05-Sep-12 09:57
TERM MONEY 500.00 8.7000 91 05-Sep-12 10:56
TERM MONEY 50.00 8.2500 15 05-Sep-12 12:29
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT.
