Sep 7 The following are term money transactions dealt on the
NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India.
Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time
(Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST)
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NDS OM
-------
TERM MONEY 650.00 8.4000 17 07-Sep-12 12:12
RBI NDS
-------
TERM MONEY 100.00 8.2500 17 07-Sep-12 10:59
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT.
