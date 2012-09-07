Sep 7 The following are term money transactions dealt on the NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India. Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time (Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NDS OM ------- TERM MONEY 650.00 8.4000 17 07-Sep-12 12:12 RBI NDS ------- TERM MONEY 100.00 8.2500 17 07-Sep-12 10:59 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT. For contributions contact Mumbai RRU (022) 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 e-mail: rru.data@thomsonreuters.com