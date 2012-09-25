Sep 25 The following are term money transactions dealt on the
NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India.
Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time
(Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST)
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NDS OM
-------
TERM MONEY 2500.00 8.5500 17 25-Sep-12 09:17
TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.8500 92 25-Sep-12 09:31
TERM MONEY 2000.00 8.8500 92 25-Sep-12 09:37
TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.6000 90 25-Sep-12 09:49
TERM MONEY 2000.00 8.5500 17 25-Sep-12 10:41
TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.8500 92 25-Sep-12 13:15
TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.5500 17 25-Sep-12 16:51
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT.
