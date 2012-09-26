Sep 26 The following are term money transactions dealt on the NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India. Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time (Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NDS OM ------- TERM MONEY 500.00 8.5500 15 26-Sep-12 09:33 TERM MONEY 2000.00 8.5500 15 26-Sep-12 09:37 TERM MONEY 2000.00 8.5500 15 26-Sep-12 10:07 TERM MONEY 500.00 8.6500 33 26-Sep-12 10:10 TERM MONEY 500.00 8.5500 15 27-Sep-12 10:11 TERM MONEY 500.00 8.8500 91 26-Sep-12 12:19 TERM MONEY 500.00 8.8500 91 26-Sep-12 12:20 TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.6000 23 26-Sep-12 16:14 TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.8500 91 26-Sep-12 16:40 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT. For contributions contact Mumbai RRU (022) 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 e-mail: rru.data@thomsonreuters.com