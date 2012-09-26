Sep 26 The following are term money transactions dealt on the
NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India.
Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time
(Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST)
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NDS OM
-------
TERM MONEY 500.00 8.5500 15 26-Sep-12 09:33
TERM MONEY 2000.00 8.5500 15 26-Sep-12 09:37
TERM MONEY 2000.00 8.5500 15 26-Sep-12 10:07
TERM MONEY 500.00 8.6500 33 26-Sep-12 10:10
TERM MONEY 500.00 8.5500 15 27-Sep-12 10:11
TERM MONEY 500.00 8.8500 91 26-Sep-12 12:19
TERM MONEY 500.00 8.8500 91 26-Sep-12 12:20
TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.6000 23 26-Sep-12 16:14
TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.8500 91 26-Sep-12 16:40
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT.
