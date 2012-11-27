Nov 27 The following are term money transactions dealt on the NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India. Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time (Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NDS OM ------- TERM MONEY 2000.00 8.8500 91 27-Nov-12 09:26 TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.8500 91 27-Nov-12 09:29 TERM MONEY 250.00 9.0000 91 27-Nov-12 09:31 TERM MONEY 750.00 8.4000 15 27-Nov-12 09:54 TERM MONEY 750.00 8.4000 16 27-Nov-12 09:55 TERM MONEY 500.00 8.4000 15 27-Nov-12 12:16 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT. For contributions contact Mumbai RRU (022) 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 E-mail: rru.data@thomsonreuters.com