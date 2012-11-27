Nov 27 The following are term money transactions dealt on the
NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India.
Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time
(Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST)
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NDS OM
-------
TERM MONEY 2000.00 8.8500 91 27-Nov-12 09:26
TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.8500 91 27-Nov-12 09:29
TERM MONEY 250.00 9.0000 91 27-Nov-12 09:31
TERM MONEY 750.00 8.4000 15 27-Nov-12 09:54
TERM MONEY 750.00 8.4000 16 27-Nov-12 09:55
TERM MONEY 500.00 8.4000 15 27-Nov-12 12:16
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT.
