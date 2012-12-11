Dec 11 The following are term money transactions dealt on the NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India. Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time (Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NDS OM ------- TERM MONEY 600.00 8.4000 15 11-Dec-12 09:12 TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.3000 15 11-Dec-12 11:11 TERM MONEY 750.00 8.6500 36 11-Dec-12 12:18 TERM MONEY 350.00 8.6000 35 11-Dec-12 12:35 TERM MONEY 750.00 8.4000 35 11-Dec-12 14:42 TERM MONEY 500.00 8.7500 90 11-Dec-12 14:50 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT. For contributions contact Mumbai RRU (022) 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 E-mail: rru.data@thomsonreuters.com