Dec 11 The following are term money transactions dealt on the
NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India.
Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time
(Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST)
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NDS OM
-------
TERM MONEY 600.00 8.4000 15 11-Dec-12 09:12
TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.3000 15 11-Dec-12 11:11
TERM MONEY 750.00 8.6500 36 11-Dec-12 12:18
TERM MONEY 350.00 8.6000 35 11-Dec-12 12:35
TERM MONEY 750.00 8.4000 35 11-Dec-12 14:42
TERM MONEY 500.00 8.7500 90 11-Dec-12 14:50
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT.
