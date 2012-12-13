Dec 13 The following are term money transactions dealt on the NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India. Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time (Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NDS OM ------- TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.4000 15 13-Dec-12 09:33 TERM MONEY 750.00 8.4000 21 13-Dec-12 09:36 TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.4000 21 13-Dec-12 10:00 TERM MONEY 4000.00 9.1200 180 13-Dec-12 12:17 TERM MONEY 250.00 8.3000 15 13-Dec-12 12:18 TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.4500 25 13-Dec-12 14:08 TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.4500 25 13-Dec-12 14:10 TERM MONEY 100.00 8.5000 40 13-Dec-12 14:41 TERM MONEY 100.00 8.0500 35 13-Dec-12 15:17 TERM MONEY 500.00 8.5700 45 14-Dec-12 15:17 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT. For contributions contact Mumbai RRU (022) 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 E-mail: rru.data@thomsonreuters.com