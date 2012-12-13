Dec 13 The following are term money transactions dealt on the
NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India.
Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time
(Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST)
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NDS OM
-------
TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.4000 15 13-Dec-12 09:33
TERM MONEY 750.00 8.4000 21 13-Dec-12 09:36
TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.4000 21 13-Dec-12 10:00
TERM MONEY 4000.00 9.1200 180 13-Dec-12 12:17
TERM MONEY 250.00 8.3000 15 13-Dec-12 12:18
TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.4500 25 13-Dec-12 14:08
TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.4500 25 13-Dec-12 14:10
TERM MONEY 100.00 8.5000 40 13-Dec-12 14:41
TERM MONEY 100.00 8.0500 35 13-Dec-12 15:17
TERM MONEY 500.00 8.5700 45 14-Dec-12 15:17
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT.
For contributions contact Mumbai RRU (022) 6180 7222 / 3317 7222
E-mail: rru.data@thomsonreuters.com