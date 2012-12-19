Dec 19 The following are term money transactions dealt on the
NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India.
Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time
(Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST)
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NDS OM
-------
TERM MONEY 500.00 8.6000 15 19-Dec-12 09:22
TERM MONEY 250.00 8.6000 15 19-Dec-12 09:41
TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.6500 15 19-Dec-12 10:21
TERM MONEY 250.00 8.6500 15 20-Dec-12 10:42
TERM MONEY 400.00 9.0000 91 19-Dec-12 12:26
TERM MONEY 150.00 8.6000 30 19-Dec-12 14:40
TERM MONEY 500.00 8.6500 15 20-Dec-12 15:57
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT.
