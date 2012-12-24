Dec 24 The following are term money transactions dealt on the NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India. Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time (Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NDS OM ------- TERM MONEY 50.00 8.1500 15 24-Dec-12 11:04 TERM MONEY 1660.00 8.7000 37 24-Dec-12 12:59 TERM MONEY 150.00 9.0000 182 24-Dec-12 13:02 TERM MONEY 150.00 8.4500 182 24-Dec-12 13:20 TERM MONEY 500.00 8.7000 36 25-Dec-12 14:32 TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.4200 37 24-Dec-12 15:11 TERM MONEY 850.00 8.4200 37 24-Dec-12 15:24 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT. For contributions contact Mumbai RRU (022) 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 E-mail: rru.data@thomsonreuters.com