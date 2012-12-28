Dec 28 The following are term money transactions dealt on the NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India. Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time (Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NDS OM ------- TERM MONEY 1250.00 9.0000 90 28-Dec-12 09:05 TERM MONEY 250.00 8.7000 18 28-Dec-12 09:53 TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.7500 18 28-Dec-12 10:23 TERM MONEY 500.00 8.8000 18 28-Dec-12 10:44 TERM MONEY 400.00 9.2000 90 28-Dec-12 15:36 TERM MONEY 160.00 8.6000 25 28-Dec-12 16:00 TERM MONEY 250.00 9.2000 90 28-Dec-12 16:54 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT. For contributions contact Mumbai RRU (022) 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 E-mail: rru.data@thomsonreuters.com