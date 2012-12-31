Dec 31 The following are term money transactions dealt on the NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India. Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time (Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NDS OM ------- TERM MONEY 250.00 9.1500 60 31-Dec-12 10:16 TERM MONEY 500.00 9.1500 60 31-Dec-12 10:55 TERM MONEY 200.00 8.1000 29 31-Dec-12 11:27 TERM MONEY 500.00 9.0500 120 31-Dec-12 13:14 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT. For contributions contact Mumbai RRU (022) 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 E-mail: rru.data@thomsonreuters.com