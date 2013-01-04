Jan 4 The following are term money transactions dealt on the
NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India.
Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time
(Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST)
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NDS OM
-------
TERM MONEY 500.00 8.5000 18 04-Jan-13 09:16
TERM MONEY 1500.00 8.5000 24 04-Jan-13 15:32
TERM MONEY 1500.00 8.5000 24 04-Jan-13 15:33
TERM MONEY 1500.00 8.5000 24 04-Jan-13 15:34
TERM MONEY 500.00 8.5000 24 04-Jan-13 15:35
TERM MONEY 350.00 8.3000 31 04-Jan-13 15:47
TERM MONEY 200.00 8.6000 60 04-Jan-13 16:41
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT.
