Jan 4 The following are term money transactions dealt on the NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India. Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time (Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NDS OM ------- TERM MONEY 500.00 8.5000 18 04-Jan-13 09:16 TERM MONEY 1500.00 8.5000 24 04-Jan-13 15:32 TERM MONEY 1500.00 8.5000 24 04-Jan-13 15:33 TERM MONEY 1500.00 8.5000 24 04-Jan-13 15:34 TERM MONEY 500.00 8.5000 24 04-Jan-13 15:35 TERM MONEY 350.00 8.3000 31 04-Jan-13 15:47 TERM MONEY 200.00 8.6000 60 04-Jan-13 16:41 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT. For contributions contact Mumbai RRU (022) 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 E-mail: rru.data@thomsonreuters.com