Jan 7 The following are term money transactions dealt on the NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India. Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time (Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NDS OM ------- TERM MONEY 350.00 8.5000 31 07-Jan-13 09:21 TERM MONEY 500.00 8.4500 22 07-Jan-13 09:57 TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.4500 22 07-Jan-13 09:58 TERM MONEY 500.00 8.4500 22 07-Jan-13 09:59 TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.4500 22 07-Jan-13 10:00 TERM MONEY 3000.00 8.6000 32 07-Jan-13 10:10 TERM MONEY 500.00 8.6000 32 07-Jan-13 10:12 TERM MONEY 500.00 8.4500 22 07-Jan-13 10:21 TERM MONEY 500.00 8.4500 22 07-Jan-13 10:24 TERM MONEY 500.00 8.4500 22 07-Jan-13 10:30 TERM MONEY 500.00 8.4500 22 07-Jan-13 10:31 TERM MONEY 2000.00 8.4500 15 07-Jan-13 10:39 TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.7500 79 08-Jan-13 11:17 TERM MONEY 300.00 8.6500 60 07-Jan-13 12:26 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT. For contributions contact Mumbai RRU (022) 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 E-mail: rru.data@thomsonreuters.com