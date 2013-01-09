Jan 9 The following are term money transactions dealt on the
NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India.
Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time
(Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST)
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NDS OM
-------
TERM MONEY 2000.00 8.7000 75 09-Jan-13 09:46
TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.6000 30 09-Jan-13 09:53
TERM MONEY 2000.00 8.6000 30 09-Jan-13 09:57
TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.7000 75 09-Jan-13 10:22
TERM MONEY 2000.00 8.7000 79 10-Jan-13 11:34
TERM MONEY 100.00 8.5000 44 09-Jan-13 12:55
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT.
