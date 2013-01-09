Jan 9 The following are term money transactions dealt on the NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India. Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time (Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NDS OM ------- TERM MONEY 2000.00 8.7000 75 09-Jan-13 09:46 TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.6000 30 09-Jan-13 09:53 TERM MONEY 2000.00 8.6000 30 09-Jan-13 09:57 TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.7000 75 09-Jan-13 10:22 TERM MONEY 2000.00 8.7000 79 10-Jan-13 11:34 TERM MONEY 100.00 8.5000 44 09-Jan-13 12:55 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT. For contributions contact Mumbai RRU (022) 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 E-mail: rru.data@thomsonreuters.com