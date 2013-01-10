Jan 10 The following are term money transactions dealt on the NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India. Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time (Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NDS OM ------- TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.6000 32 10-Jan-13 09:09 TERM MONEY 2000.00 8.7000 74 10-Jan-13 09:09 TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.6000 32 10-Jan-13 09:11 TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.4000 17 11-Jan-13 09:34 TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.4000 17 11-Jan-13 09:40 TERM MONEY 250.00 8.7000 75 10-Jan-13 10:26 TERM MONEY 250.00 8.8500 182 10-Jan-13 15:22 TERM MONEY 800.00 8.3500 36 10-Jan-13 16:09 TERM MONEY 250.00 8.5500 182 10-Jan-13 16:11 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT. For contributions contact Mumbai RRU (022) 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 E-mail: rru.data@thomsonreuters.com