Jan 11 The following are term money transactions dealt on the NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India. Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time (Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NDS OM ------- TERM MONEY 800.00 8.6000 36 11-Jan-13 09:05 TERM MONEY 450.00 8.4000 18 11-Jan-13 09:13 TERM MONEY 2000.00 8.4000 18 11-Jan-13 10:44 TERM MONEY 500.00 8.4000 18 11-Jan-13 12:22 TERM MONEY 2000.00 8.7000 77 12-Jan-13 13:48 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT.