Jan 15 The following are term money transactions dealt on the
NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India.
Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time
(Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST)
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NDS OM
-------
TERM MONEY 250.00 8.4000 15 15-Jan-13 09:17
TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.4000 15 15-Jan-13 09:43
TERM MONEY 500.00 8.4000 15 15-Jan-13 09:49
TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.4000 15 15-Jan-13 10:15
TERM MONEY 250.00 8.6500 70 15-Jan-13 11:18
TERM MONEY 250.00 8.6000 38 15-Jan-13 11:42
TERM MONEY 500.00 8.4500 31 15-Jan-13 11:47
TERM MONEY 450.00 8.2500 31 15-Jan-13 12:06
TERM MONEY 250.00 8.3000 31 15-Jan-13 12:37
TERM MONEY 700.00 7.9000 31 15-Jan-13 12:48
TERM MONEY 150.00 8.2500 23 16-Jan-13 15:18
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT.
