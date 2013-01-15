Jan 15 The following are term money transactions dealt on the NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India. Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time (Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NDS OM ------- TERM MONEY 250.00 8.4000 15 15-Jan-13 09:17 TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.4000 15 15-Jan-13 09:43 TERM MONEY 500.00 8.4000 15 15-Jan-13 09:49 TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.4000 15 15-Jan-13 10:15 TERM MONEY 250.00 8.6500 70 15-Jan-13 11:18 TERM MONEY 250.00 8.6000 38 15-Jan-13 11:42 TERM MONEY 500.00 8.4500 31 15-Jan-13 11:47 TERM MONEY 450.00 8.2500 31 15-Jan-13 12:06 TERM MONEY 250.00 8.3000 31 15-Jan-13 12:37 TERM MONEY 700.00 7.9000 31 15-Jan-13 12:48 TERM MONEY 150.00 8.2500 23 16-Jan-13 15:18 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT. For contributions contact Mumbai RRU (022) 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 E-mail: rru.data@thomsonreuters.com