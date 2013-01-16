Jan 16 The following are term money transactions dealt on the
NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India.
Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time
(Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST)
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NDS OM
-------
TERM MONEY 2000.00 8.4500 26 16-Jan-13 09:30
TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.4500 23 16-Jan-13 09:32
TERM MONEY 750.00 8.4000 15 16-Jan-13 09:38
TERM MONEY 500.00 9.2500 365 16-Jan-13 10:39
TERM MONEY 500.00 8.4000 15 16-Jan-13 11:28
TERM MONEY 400.00 8.4000 15 16-Jan-13 12:21
TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.4000 15 16-Jan-13 12:22
TERM MONEY 500.00 8.4000 15 16-Jan-13 12:54
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT.
For contributions contact Mumbai RRU (022) 6180 7222 / 3317 7222
E-mail: rru.data@thomsonreuters.com