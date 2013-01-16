Jan 16 The following are term money transactions dealt on the NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India. Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time (Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NDS OM ------- TERM MONEY 2000.00 8.4500 26 16-Jan-13 09:30 TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.4500 23 16-Jan-13 09:32 TERM MONEY 750.00 8.4000 15 16-Jan-13 09:38 TERM MONEY 500.00 9.2500 365 16-Jan-13 10:39 TERM MONEY 500.00 8.4000 15 16-Jan-13 11:28 TERM MONEY 400.00 8.4000 15 16-Jan-13 12:21 TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.4000 15 16-Jan-13 12:22 TERM MONEY 500.00 8.4000 15 16-Jan-13 12:54 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT. For contributions contact Mumbai RRU (022) 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 E-mail: rru.data@thomsonreuters.com