Jan 17 The following are term money transactions dealt on the
NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India.
Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time
(Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST)
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NDS OM
-------
TERM MONEY 750.00 8.4000 15 17-Jan-13 09:13
TERM MONEY 1750.00 8.6500 90 17-Jan-13 09:28
TERM MONEY 750.00 8.4000 15 17-Jan-13 09:32
TERM MONEY 750.00 8.4000 15 17-Jan-13 09:48
TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.4000 15 17-Jan-13 09:52
TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.4200 30 17-Jan-13 10:01
TERM MONEY 500.00 9.0000 180 17-Jan-13 10:31
TERM MONEY 250.00 8.4000 15 17-Jan-13 11:29
TERM MONEY 50.00 8.0000 32 17-Jan-13 15:46
TERM MONEY 150.00 7.8500 32 17-Jan-13 15:52
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT.
For contributions contact Mumbai RRU (022) 6180 7222 / 3317 7222
E-mail: rru.data@thomsonreuters.com