Jan 17 The following are term money transactions dealt on the NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India. Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time (Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NDS OM ------- TERM MONEY 750.00 8.4000 15 17-Jan-13 09:13 TERM MONEY 1750.00 8.6500 90 17-Jan-13 09:28 TERM MONEY 750.00 8.4000 15 17-Jan-13 09:32 TERM MONEY 750.00 8.4000 15 17-Jan-13 09:48 TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.4000 15 17-Jan-13 09:52 TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.4200 30 17-Jan-13 10:01 TERM MONEY 500.00 9.0000 180 17-Jan-13 10:31 TERM MONEY 250.00 8.4000 15 17-Jan-13 11:29 TERM MONEY 50.00 8.0000 32 17-Jan-13 15:46 TERM MONEY 150.00 7.8500 32 17-Jan-13 15:52 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT.