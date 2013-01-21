Jan 21 The following are term money transactions dealt on the NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India. Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time (Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NDS OM ------- TERM MONEY 250.00 9.1000 91 21-Jan-13 10:08 TERM MONEY 250.00 9.1500 120 21-Jan-13 10:25 TERM MONEY 500.00 8.5000 21 21-Jan-13 10:32 TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.5000 21 21-Jan-13 10:33 TERM MONEY 750.00 8.5000 15 21-Jan-13 11:15 TERM MONEY 500.00 9.1000 91 21-Jan-13 12:40 TERM MONEY 250.00 9.1500 120 21-Jan-13 15:21 TERM MONEY 400.00 8.3000 25 21-Jan-13 15:57 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT. For contributions contact Mumbai RRU (022) 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 E-mail: rru.data@thomsonreuters.com