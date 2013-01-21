Jan 21 The following are term money transactions dealt on the
NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India.
Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time
(Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST)
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NDS OM
-------
TERM MONEY 250.00 9.1000 91 21-Jan-13 10:08
TERM MONEY 250.00 9.1500 120 21-Jan-13 10:25
TERM MONEY 500.00 8.5000 21 21-Jan-13 10:32
TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.5000 21 21-Jan-13 10:33
TERM MONEY 750.00 8.5000 15 21-Jan-13 11:15
TERM MONEY 500.00 9.1000 91 21-Jan-13 12:40
TERM MONEY 250.00 9.1500 120 21-Jan-13 15:21
TERM MONEY 400.00 8.3000 25 21-Jan-13 15:57
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT.
For contributions contact Mumbai RRU (022) 6180 7222 / 3317 7222
E-mail: rru.data@thomsonreuters.com