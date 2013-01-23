Jan 23 The following are term money transactions dealt on the NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India. Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time (Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NDS OM ------- TERM MONEY 2000.00 9.0500 90 23-Jan-13 09:11 TERM MONEY 50.00 8.1500 15 23-Jan-13 11:05 TERM MONEY 500.00 8.5500 30 23-Jan-13 12:35 TERM MONEY 1000.00 9.3000 90 23-Jan-13 15:09 TERM MONEY 750.00 9.3000 90 23-Jan-13 15:35 TERM MONEY 250.00 9.3000 90 23-Jan-13 15:36 TERM MONEY 1500.00 8.2500 15 24-Jan-13 16:40 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT. For contributions contact Mumbai RRU (022) 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 E-mail: rru.data@thomsonreuters.com