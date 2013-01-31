Jan 31 The following are term money transactions dealt on the NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India. Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time (Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NDS OM ------- TERM MONEY 500.00 8.1000 18 31-Jan-13 09:22 TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.1000 18 31-Jan-13 09:33 TERM MONEY 1000.00 9.1000 91 31-Jan-13 09:54 TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.1000 18 31-Jan-13 09:55 TERM MONEY 1000.00 9.1000 91 31-Jan-13 10:22 TERM MONEY 500.00 9.0800 67 31-Jan-13 10:23 TERM MONEY 1000.00 9.1000 90 01-Feb-13 10:34 TERM MONEY 2000.00 9.1000 91 31-Jan-13 11:01 TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.1000 15 31-Jan-13 11:11 TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.1000 20 01-Feb-13 11:11 TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.1000 20 01-Feb-13 11:12 TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.1000 20 01-Feb-13 11:38 TERM MONEY 1500.00 8.1000 20 01-Feb-13 11:45 TERM MONEY 70.00 7.7500 15 31-Jan-13 15:14 TERM MONEY 100.00 7.7500 21 31-Jan-13 15:17 TERM MONEY 1000.00 9.1000 91 01-Feb-13 16:06 TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.1000 28 01-Feb-13 16:12 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT. For contributions contact Mumbai RRU (022) 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 E-mail: rru.data@thomsonreuters.com