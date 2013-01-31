Jan 31 The following are term money transactions dealt on the
NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India.
Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time
(Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST)
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NDS OM
-------
TERM MONEY 500.00 8.1000 18 31-Jan-13 09:22
TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.1000 18 31-Jan-13 09:33
TERM MONEY 1000.00 9.1000 91 31-Jan-13 09:54
TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.1000 18 31-Jan-13 09:55
TERM MONEY 1000.00 9.1000 91 31-Jan-13 10:22
TERM MONEY 500.00 9.0800 67 31-Jan-13 10:23
TERM MONEY 1000.00 9.1000 90 01-Feb-13 10:34
TERM MONEY 2000.00 9.1000 91 31-Jan-13 11:01
TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.1000 15 31-Jan-13 11:11
TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.1000 20 01-Feb-13 11:11
TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.1000 20 01-Feb-13 11:12
TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.1000 20 01-Feb-13 11:38
TERM MONEY 1500.00 8.1000 20 01-Feb-13 11:45
TERM MONEY 70.00 7.7500 15 31-Jan-13 15:14
TERM MONEY 100.00 7.7500 21 31-Jan-13 15:17
TERM MONEY 1000.00 9.1000 91 01-Feb-13 16:06
TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.1000 28 01-Feb-13 16:12
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT.
