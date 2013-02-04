Feb 4 The following are term money transactions dealt on the
NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India.
Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time
(Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST)
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NDS OM
-------
TERM MONEY 2000.00 9.1000 60 04-Feb-13 09:28
TERM MONEY 2000.00 8.1000 18 04-Feb-13 10:10
TERM MONEY 250.00 7.8500 16 04-Feb-13 11:17
TERM MONEY 150.00 9.0000 88 04-Feb-13 11:51
TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.7500 60 04-Feb-13 14:58
TERM MONEY 100.00 8.7500 60 04-Feb-13 15:38
TERM MONEY 400.00 8.5500 45 04-Feb-13 15:50
TERM MONEY 250.00 8.0000 39 04-Feb-13 16:20
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT.
