BRIEF-Patel Engineering says resignation of Sunil Shinde as CEO
* Says resignation of Sunil Shinde as whole time director and chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 5 The following are term money transactions dealt on the NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India. Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time (Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NDS OM ------- TERM MONEY 750.00 8.1000 16 05-Feb-13 09:38 TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.1000 23 05-Feb-13 10:25 TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.1000 16 05-Feb-13 10:36 TERM MONEY 1000.00 9.1000 59 05-Feb-13 11:04 TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.1500 30 05-Feb-13 11:07 TERM MONEY 2000.00 8.1500 30 05-Feb-13 11:10 TERM MONEY 500.00 9.1000 59 05-Feb-13 11:54 TERM MONEY 500.00 9.3500 120 05-Feb-13 12:53 TERM MONEY 500.00 9.0800 91 05-Feb-13 13:35 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT. For contributions contact Mumbai RRU (022) 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 E-mail: rru.data@thomsonreuters.com
* Says resignation of Sunil Shinde as whole time director and chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
KARACHI, Pakistan, June 2 The Karachi Cotton Association on Friday fixed the official spot rate, or base price, for Grade 3 cotton at 7,288 rupees per maund (40 kg). Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" and micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL (no control limits), which represents fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties. In the kerb market, the key crop varieties traded in the range of 6,950 to 6,750 rupees per maund. T