Feb 7 The following are term money transactions dealt on the NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India. Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time (Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NDS OM ------- TERM MONEY 50.00 7.9500 15 07-Feb-13 11:14 TERM MONEY 250.00 9.4000 120 07-Feb-13 12:43 TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.1000 17 08-Feb-13 13:37 TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.1000 17 08-Feb-13 13:38 TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.1000 17 08-Feb-13 13:41 TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.1000 17 08-Feb-13 13:43 TERM MONEY 250.00 9.4000 120 07-Feb-13 13:53 TERM MONEY 190.00 9.0500 88 08-Feb-13 14:25 TERM MONEY 500.00 9.4000 120 07-Feb-13 14:34 TERM MONEY 500.00 9.4000 120 07-Feb-13 14:37 TERM MONEY 1000.00 9.1000 60 07-Feb-13 15:54 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT. For contributions contact Mumbai RRU (022) 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 E-mail: rru.data@thomsonreuters.com