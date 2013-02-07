Feb 7 The following are term money transactions dealt on the
NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India.
Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time
(Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST)
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NDS OM
-------
TERM MONEY 50.00 7.9500 15 07-Feb-13 11:14
TERM MONEY 250.00 9.4000 120 07-Feb-13 12:43
TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.1000 17 08-Feb-13 13:37
TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.1000 17 08-Feb-13 13:38
TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.1000 17 08-Feb-13 13:41
TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.1000 17 08-Feb-13 13:43
TERM MONEY 250.00 9.4000 120 07-Feb-13 13:53
TERM MONEY 190.00 9.0500 88 08-Feb-13 14:25
TERM MONEY 500.00 9.4000 120 07-Feb-13 14:34
TERM MONEY 500.00 9.4000 120 07-Feb-13 14:37
TERM MONEY 1000.00 9.1000 60 07-Feb-13 15:54
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT.
