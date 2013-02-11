Feb 11 The following are term money transactions dealt on the NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India. Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time (Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NDS OM ------- TERM MONEY 3000.00 8.0500 15 11-Feb-13 09:13 TERM MONEY 2000.00 8.1000 15 12-Feb-13 11:15 TERM MONEY 160.00 8.2500 91 11-Feb-13 11:39 TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.1000 15 12-Feb-13 12:33 TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.1000 15 12-Feb-13 12:39 TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.1000 15 12-Feb-13 13:01 TERM MONEY 500.00 9.1000 91 11-Feb-13 13:42 TERM MONEY 400.00 9.4500 91 11-Feb-13 14:38 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT. For contributions contact Mumbai RRU (022) 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 E-mail: rru.data@thomsonreuters.com