Feb 11 The following are term money transactions dealt on the
NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India.
Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time
(Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST)
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NDS OM
-------
TERM MONEY 3000.00 8.0500 15 11-Feb-13 09:13
TERM MONEY 2000.00 8.1000 15 12-Feb-13 11:15
TERM MONEY 160.00 8.2500 91 11-Feb-13 11:39
TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.1000 15 12-Feb-13 12:33
TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.1000 15 12-Feb-13 12:39
TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.1000 15 12-Feb-13 13:01
TERM MONEY 500.00 9.1000 91 11-Feb-13 13:42
TERM MONEY 400.00 9.4500 91 11-Feb-13 14:38
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT.
