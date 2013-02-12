Feb 12 The following are term money transactions dealt on the NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India. Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time (Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NDS OM ------- TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.1000 15 12-Feb-13 09:26 TERM MONEY 200.00 9.5000 91 12-Feb-13 11:07 TERM MONEY 250.00 9.2000 74 12-Feb-13 12:22 TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.1000 15 13-Feb-13 12:39 TERM MONEY 100.00 7.7500 15 12-Feb-13 12:42 TERM MONEY 500.00 9.1500 74 12-Feb-13 12:48 TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.5000 41 13-Feb-13 15:01 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT. For contributions contact Mumbai RRU (022) 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 E-mail: rru.data@thomsonreuters.com