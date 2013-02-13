Feb 13 The following are term money transactions dealt on the NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India. Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time (Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NDS OM ------- TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.1500 15 13-Feb-13 09:15 TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.1500 15 13-Feb-13 09:17 TERM MONEY 500.00 8.1500 15 13-Feb-13 09:54 TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.5000 41 13-Feb-13 11:11 TERM MONEY 1500.00 8.5000 41 13-Feb-13 11:15 TERM MONEY 750.00 9.2500 91 13-Feb-13 11:24 TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.5000 41 13-Feb-13 11:35 TERM MONEY 1000.00 9.2500 91 13-Feb-13 13:00 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT. For contributions contact Mumbai RRU (022) 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 E-mail: rru.data@thomsonreuters.com