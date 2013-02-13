GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks firm as upbeat U.S., European data boosts confidence
* U.S. manufacturing, private payrolls data support sentiment
Feb 13 The following are term money transactions dealt on the NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India. Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time (Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NDS OM ------- TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.1500 15 13-Feb-13 09:15 TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.1500 15 13-Feb-13 09:17 TERM MONEY 500.00 8.1500 15 13-Feb-13 09:54 TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.5000 41 13-Feb-13 11:11 TERM MONEY 1500.00 8.5000 41 13-Feb-13 11:15 TERM MONEY 750.00 9.2500 91 13-Feb-13 11:24 TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.5000 41 13-Feb-13 11:35 TERM MONEY 1000.00 9.2500 91 13-Feb-13 13:00 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT. For contributions contact Mumbai RRU (022) 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 E-mail: rru.data@thomsonreuters.com
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-June 01 1. Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. 2. Palm olien eased due to supply pressure. 3. Castor oil moved down due to lack of export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,725-1,000 0,760-1,045 0,660-0,857 0,675-0,846