Feb 14 The following are term money transactions dealt on the NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India. Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time (Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NDS OM ------- TERM MONEY 1250.00 8.1500 15 14-Feb-13 09:26 TERM MONEY 500.00 8.1500 15 14-Feb-13 09:28 TERM MONEY 750.00 8.1500 15 14-Feb-13 09:46 TERM MONEY 250.00 8.1500 18 14-Feb-13 09:56 TERM MONEY 1000.00 9.3500 60 14-Feb-13 10:38 TERM MONEY 250.00 9.5500 91 14-Feb-13 11:28 TERM MONEY 1000.00 9.4000 91 14-Feb-13 12:43 TERM MONEY 1000.00 9.4000 91 14-Feb-13 12:44 TERM MONEY 100.00 9.1500 91 14-Feb-13 13:26 TERM MONEY 500.00 9.4500 60 14-Feb-13 14:46 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT. For contributions contact Mumbai RRU (022) 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 E-mail: rru.data@thomsonreuters.com