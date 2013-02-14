Feb 14 The following are term money transactions dealt on the
NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India.
Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time
(Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST)
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NDS OM
-------
TERM MONEY 1250.00 8.1500 15 14-Feb-13 09:26
TERM MONEY 500.00 8.1500 15 14-Feb-13 09:28
TERM MONEY 750.00 8.1500 15 14-Feb-13 09:46
TERM MONEY 250.00 8.1500 18 14-Feb-13 09:56
TERM MONEY 1000.00 9.3500 60 14-Feb-13 10:38
TERM MONEY 250.00 9.5500 91 14-Feb-13 11:28
TERM MONEY 1000.00 9.4000 91 14-Feb-13 12:43
TERM MONEY 1000.00 9.4000 91 14-Feb-13 12:44
TERM MONEY 100.00 9.1500 91 14-Feb-13 13:26
TERM MONEY 500.00 9.4500 60 14-Feb-13 14:46
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT.
