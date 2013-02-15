Feb 15 The following are term money transactions dealt on the
NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India.
Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time
(Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST)
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NDS OM
-------
TERM MONEY 100.00 9.1500 90 15-Feb-13 12:29
TERM MONEY 500.00 8.5000 41 15-Feb-13 13:00
TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.4500 41 15-Feb-13 13:31
TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.4500 41 15-Feb-13 13:32
TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.4500 39 15-Feb-13 13:34
TERM MONEY 350.00 8.3500 41 15-Feb-13 14:01
TERM MONEY 250.00 8.3000 28 15-Feb-13 14:45
TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.2500 41 15-Feb-13 14:47
TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.2500 41 15-Feb-13 14:48
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT.
