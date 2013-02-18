Feb 18 The following are term money transactions dealt on the
NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India.
Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time
(Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST)
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NDS OM
-------
TERM MONEY 750.00 8.1500 15 18-Feb-13 09:20
TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.1000 15 18-Feb-13 09:22
TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.1000 15 18-Feb-13 09:23
TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.1000 16 18-Feb-13 09:34
TERM MONEY 750.00 8.0500 15 18-Feb-13 09:47
TERM MONEY 250.00 8.1000 17 18-Feb-13 10:25
TERM MONEY 200.00 9.0500 63 18-Feb-13 11:23
TERM MONEY 60.00 9.0000 180 18-Feb-13 12:37
TERM MONEY 500.00 8.1000 15 18-Feb-13 13:14
TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.1000 15 18-Feb-13 13:32
TERM MONEY 2000.00 8.1500 18 18-Feb-13 13:38
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT.
