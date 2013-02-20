Feb 20 The following are term money transactions dealt on the NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India. Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time (Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NDS OM ------- TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.5000 34 20-Feb-13 10:13 TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.5000 34 20-Feb-13 10:16 TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.4500 36 20-Feb-13 10:20 TERM MONEY 250.00 8.0000 15 20-Feb-13 10:53 TERM MONEY 2000.00 8.4200 29 20-Feb-13 11:38 TERM MONEY 500.00 9.6000 62 20-Feb-13 12:24 TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.4500 36 20-Feb-13 13:11 TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.4500 36 20-Feb-13 13:13 TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.4500 29 20-Feb-13 13:58 TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.4500 29 20-Feb-13 14:00 TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.4500 29 20-Feb-13 14:01 TERM MONEY 180.00 7.8500 15 20-Feb-13 15:21 TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.5000 30 20-Feb-13 15:40 TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.5000 30 20-Feb-13 16:13 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT. For contributions contact Mumbai RRU (022) 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 E-mail: rru.data@thomsonreuters.com