Feb 21 The following are term money transactions dealt on the NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India. Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time (Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NDS OM ------- TERM MONEY 750.00 8.5000 21 21-Feb-13 11:02 TERM MONEY 100.00 8.3500 22 21-Feb-13 15:58 TERM MONEY 500.00 9.6500 75 21-Feb-13 16:02 TERM MONEY 1000.00 9.5500 88 22-Feb-13 16:23 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT.