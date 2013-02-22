Feb 22 The following are term money transactions dealt on the
NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India.
Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time
(Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST)
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NDS OM
-------
TERM MONEY 50.00 7.9500 17 22-Feb-13 10:58
TERM MONEY 650.00 8.1500 17 22-Feb-13 11:20
TERM MONEY 250.00 9.6000 75 22-Feb-13 11:47
TERM MONEY 500.00 9.6000 75 22-Feb-13 11:53
TERM MONEY 2000.00 8.1500 15 22-Feb-13 11:54
TERM MONEY 500.00 8.1500 15 22-Feb-13 12:01
TERM MONEY 250.00 9.5000 45 22-Feb-13 12:07
TERM MONEY 250.00 10.2500 91 22-Feb-13 12:46
TERM MONEY 250.00 8.1500 17 22-Feb-13 16:53
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT.
