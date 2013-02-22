Feb 22 The following are term money transactions dealt on the NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India. Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time (Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NDS OM ------- TERM MONEY 50.00 7.9500 17 22-Feb-13 10:58 TERM MONEY 650.00 8.1500 17 22-Feb-13 11:20 TERM MONEY 250.00 9.6000 75 22-Feb-13 11:47 TERM MONEY 500.00 9.6000 75 22-Feb-13 11:53 TERM MONEY 2000.00 8.1500 15 22-Feb-13 11:54 TERM MONEY 500.00 8.1500 15 22-Feb-13 12:01 TERM MONEY 250.00 9.5000 45 22-Feb-13 12:07 TERM MONEY 250.00 10.2500 91 22-Feb-13 12:46 TERM MONEY 250.00 8.1500 17 22-Feb-13 16:53 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT. For contributions contact Mumbai RRU (022) 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 E-mail: rru.data@thomsonreuters.com