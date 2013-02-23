Feb 23 The following are term money transactions dealt on the
NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India.
Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time
(Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST)
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NDS OM
-------
TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.1500 20 23-Feb-13 10:35
TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.1500 20 23-Feb-13 10:36
TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.1500 20 23-Feb-13 10:37
TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.1500 20 23-Feb-13 10:38
TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.1500 20 23-Feb-13 10:38
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT.
