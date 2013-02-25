Feb 25 The following are term money transactions dealt on the NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India. Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time (Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NDS OM ------- TERM MONEY 2000.00 8.1500 15 25-Feb-13 09:18 TERM MONEY 3000.00 8.1500 15 25-Feb-13 09:21 TERM MONEY 2000.00 8.2500 18 25-Feb-13 09:57 TERM MONEY 550.00 8.2500 16 25-Feb-13 10:37 TERM MONEY 1250.00 8.2500 18 26-Feb-13 11:15 TERM MONEY 150.00 9.6000 100 25-Feb-13 11:19 TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.4000 28 26-Feb-13 13:42 TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.2500 18 26-Feb-13 13:56 TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.2500 18 26-Feb-13 13:59 TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.2500 18 26-Feb-13 14:00 TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.2500 18 26-Feb-13 15:03 TERM MONEY 2000.00 8.1500 15 25-Feb-13 15:03 TERM MONEY 750.00 7.7500 31 25-Feb-13 15:12 TERM MONEY 250.00 9.6500 75 25-Feb-13 15:19 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT. For contributions contact Mumbai RRU (022) 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 E-mail: rru.data@thomsonreuters.com