Feb 26 The following are term money transactions dealt on the NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India. Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time (Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NDS OM ------- TERM MONEY 3000.00 8.2000 15 26-Feb-13 09:03 TERM MONEY 2000.00 10.0000 38 26-Feb-13 09:30 TERM MONEY 2000.00 10.0000 38 26-Feb-13 09:30 TERM MONEY 500.00 8.4000 15 26-Feb-13 10:33 TERM MONEY 250.00 9.6500 91 26-Feb-13 10:39 TERM MONEY 2000.00 8.2000 15 26-Feb-13 11:29 TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.2000 15 26-Feb-13 11:34 TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.2000 15 26-Feb-13 11:36 TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.4000 27 27-Feb-13 13:14 TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.4000 27 27-Feb-13 13:15 TERM MONEY 250.00 10.0000 365 26-Feb-13 15:02 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT. For contributions contact Mumbai RRU (022) 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 E-mail: rru.data@thomsonreuters.com