Feb 27 The following are term money transactions dealt on the NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India. Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time (Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NDS OM ------- TERM MONEY 2000.00 8.7500 29 27-Feb-13 09:06 TERM MONEY 250.00 8.7500 29 27-Feb-13 09:16 TERM MONEY 2000.00 8.7500 29 27-Feb-13 09:24 TERM MONEY 250.00 9.8000 40 27-Feb-13 09:41 TERM MONEY 500.00 9.8000 91 28-Feb-13 10:01 TERM MONEY 1500.00 8.2500 15 27-Feb-13 10:34 TERM MONEY 1500.00 8.2500 15 28-Feb-13 10:36 TERM MONEY 2000.00 8.2500 15 27-Feb-13 10:36 TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.7500 29 27-Feb-13 15:00 TERM MONEY 200.00 7.8500 15 27-Feb-13 15:41 TERM MONEY 250.00 8.1000 16 27-Feb-13 15:56 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT. For contributions contact Mumbai RRU (022) 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 E-mail: rru.data@thomsonreuters.com