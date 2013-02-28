Feb 28 The following are term money transactions dealt on the NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India. Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time (Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NDS OM ------- TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.2500 15 28-Feb-13 09:26 TERM MONEY 50.00 9.7000 91 28-Feb-13 09:29 TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.3000 18 28-Feb-13 09:38 TERM MONEY 1000.00 9.9500 43 28-Feb-13 10:24 TERM MONEY 2500.00 9.9500 43 28-Feb-13 10:30 TERM MONEY 2000.00 9.9500 56 28-Feb-13 11:09 TERM MONEY 750.00 8.2500 28 28-Feb-13 12:17 TERM MONEY 250.00 9.7500 181 28-Feb-13 12:45 TERM MONEY 1000.00 9.9500 43 01-Mar-13 12:56 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT. For contributions contact Mumbai RRU (022) 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 E-mail: rru.data@thomsonreuters.com