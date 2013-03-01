UPDATE 13-Truck bomb kills at least 80, wounds hundreds in Afghan capital
* Attack comes at start of holy month of Ramadan (Adds 11 U.S. citizens among wounded)
Mar 1 The following are term money transactions dealt on the NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India. Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time (Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NDS OM ------- TERM MONEY 2500.00 8.4000 17 01-Mar-13 09:08 TERM MONEY 1250.00 8.5000 17 01-Mar-13 09:36 TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.5000 17 01-Mar-13 09:51 TERM MONEY 250.00 9.8500 91 01-Mar-13 10:24 TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.2500 15 01-Mar-13 11:16 TERM MONEY 1200.00 8.7000 17 01-Mar-13 12:10 TERM MONEY 500.00 9.7500 33 01-Mar-13 12:25 TERM MONEY 2000.00 9.9500 75 01-Mar-13 12:26 TERM MONEY 1000.00 10.2500 110 01-Mar-13 13:48 TERM MONEY 100.00 8.5000 17 01-Mar-13 14:44 TERM MONEY 1000.00 10.2500 110 01-Mar-13 15:27 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT. For contributions contact Mumbai RRU (022) 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 E-mail: rru.data@thomsonreuters.com
* Attack comes at start of holy month of Ramadan (Adds 11 U.S. citizens among wounded)
NEW DELHI, May 31 India's fiscal deficit in the year ending in March 2017 came in at 3.5 percent of gross domestic product, in line with the budgeted estimates, data showed on Wednesday.