Mar 1 The following are term money transactions dealt on the NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India. Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time (Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NDS OM ------- TERM MONEY 2500.00 8.4000 17 01-Mar-13 09:08 TERM MONEY 1250.00 8.5000 17 01-Mar-13 09:36 TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.5000 17 01-Mar-13 09:51 TERM MONEY 250.00 9.8500 91 01-Mar-13 10:24 TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.2500 15 01-Mar-13 11:16 TERM MONEY 1200.00 8.7000 17 01-Mar-13 12:10 TERM MONEY 500.00 9.7500 33 01-Mar-13 12:25 TERM MONEY 2000.00 9.9500 75 01-Mar-13 12:26 TERM MONEY 1000.00 10.2500 110 01-Mar-13 13:48 TERM MONEY 100.00 8.5000 17 01-Mar-13 14:44 TERM MONEY 1000.00 10.2500 110 01-Mar-13 15:27 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT.