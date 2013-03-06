Mar 6 The following are term money transactions dealt on the
NDS OM & RBI NDS, detailed by the Reserve Bank of India.
Debt Instrument Amount in Yield Tenor Settlement Trade Time
(Rs. Mln) in days Date (IST)
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NDS OM
-------
TERM MONEY 500.00 8.3500 15 06-Mar-13 09:32
TERM MONEY 500.00 10.0000 33 06-Mar-13 09:37
TERM MONEY 1000.00 10.0000 33 06-Mar-13 09:44
TERM MONEY 400.00 10.0000 91 06-Mar-13 12:15
TERM MONEY 50.00 8.3500 15 06-Mar-13 13:09
TERM MONEY 250.00 8.4500 15 06-Mar-13 13:13
TERM MONEY 150.00 7.7000 19 06-Mar-13 14:57
TERM MONEY 500.00 8.4000 15 06-Mar-13 14:57
TERM MONEY 120.00 9.0500 33 06-Mar-13 16:17
TERM MONEY 1000.00 8.4000 15 06-Mar-13 16:38
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
IST, or Indian Standard Time, is 5-1/2 hours ahead of GMT.
