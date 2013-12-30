By Devidutta Tripathy and Nandita Bose
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI Dec 30 India's foreign
investment regulator has approved a $110 million investment plan
by Tesco, formally paving the way for the British
retailer to venture into Asia's third-largest economy.
Tesco this month took the initial steps to becoming the first
foreign company to set up a chain of supermarkets in India's
$500 billion retail sector after announcing it had applied to
buy a 50 percent stake in Tata Group's Trent Hypermarket
.
The deal was widely expected to be cleared without much
political opposition thanks to Tesco's low-profile approach and
its decision to expand at a slow pace, consultants said.
The Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) also approved
a proposal by British telecoms group Vodafone to take
full ownership of its Indian business in a $1.6 billion deal.
That proposal, however, needs final approval from the Indian
cabinet.
Economic Affairs Secretary Arvind Mayaram told reporters
that Tesco and Vodafone's proposals had been approved.
Tesco's decision to invest in India is seen as a vote of
confidence in an economy that grew at its slowest pace in a
decade in the past fiscal year and is struggling to attract
foreign investors.
The venture also provides a boost for the Indian government
after its decision to open up the supermarket sector in
September 2012 received a muted response from overseas retailers
put off by ambiguous foreign participation rules and political
opposition.
A senior Tesco official, who spoke on condition of
anonymity, had told Reuters it took months of arm-twisting and
assurances by the government to persuade the company to take the
plunge.
In October the world's biggest retailer Wal-Mart
called off a joint venture with India's Bharti Enterprises,
citing unfriendly regulations.
Tesco has had a franchise agreement to provide support to
Trent's Star Bazaar chain since 2008, but is now expected to
open three or four stores a year under a slow expansion plan
designed to comply with sourcing regulations.
Tesco's India investment follows declining third-quarter
sales in all nine of its continuing overseas markets for the
second consecutive quarter.
The world's third biggest retailer, which makes about two
thirds of its revenue in Britain, is currently in the midst of a
$1.6 billion turnaround plan.