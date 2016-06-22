Column - OPEC nears decision time: rollover or deepen cuts?
LONDON OPEC ministers head to Vienna next week where they are expected to ratify an extension of the current production cuts that has been agreed informally among the key participants.
NEW DELHI The cabinet on Wednesday approved fiscal incentives for the textiles sector aimed at boosting exports and creating more jobs, a senior government official said.
The government will subsidise employers' social welfare contributions for employees in the textile sector, Rashmi Verma, textile secretary told reporters after a cabinet meeting.
(Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Douglas Busvine)
SINGAPORE Singapore's economy likely performed better than initially expected in the first quarter thanks to a surge in factory output, although the outlook is clouded by slowing exports to China, according to analysts surveyed by Reuters.