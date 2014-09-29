* India to topple China as the world's top cotton grower
this year
* Indian exporters expand businesses to tap rising global
demand
* U.S., Europe main markets for Indian exports
By Meenakshi Sharma
MUMBAI, Sept 29 India's cotton and apparel
exports are set to climb by around 10 percent this year as
higher wages, political instability and concerns about workplace
conditions in other producing markets steer international buyers
toward Indian exporters, industry officials said.
The rise in textile shipments from India - currently around
4.5 percent of world trade - may eat into top exporter China's
36 percent share of the market and will be a boon for Indian
textile merchants keen to exploit rising demand stemming from
weak cotton prices and global economic growth.
"My orders have increased by about 20 percent so far this
financial year. It's a golden period for the Indian textiles
industry," said Vijay Agarwal, chairman of Mumbai-based Creative
Group, a leading apparel exporter.
Buoyed by fresh export orders, Agarwal is keen to expand his
business by investing 2 billion rupees ($32.71 million) in the
next year.
The main markets for Indian textiles at the moment are the
United States and European Union.
Agarwal and other Indian exporters are anticipating a rise
of roughly 5 percent in global demand for textiles and apparel
this year.
In addition, India's textile exporters feel the relatively
low labour costs in their country, alongside record domestic
cotton production this year, should help them gain market share
from other exporters in the region.
Cambodia looks set to lose some consumer demand after the
government deployed troops in the capital earlier this month as
garment workers held rallies to revive a campaign for higher
wages that had helped stoke a year-long political
crisis.
Textile manufacturers in Vietnam, meanwhile, have been
hobbled by the high cost of credit and have struggled to finance
expansion drives aimed at winning export market share.
And the collapse of a garment factory in Bangladesh last
year continues to divert buyers to India and other markets
because of enduring concerns over Bangladeshi workshop safety.
OUSTING CHINA
Aside from stronger global demand, larger domestic cotton
supplies will also help India push textile and apparel exports
up by about 10 percent in 2014/15, said Ajay Sardana,
vice-president of Grasim, part of the Aditya Birla
conglomerate, on the sidelines of a recent conference in Mumbai.
India will be the world's No. 1 cotton grower this year,
ousting China from the top spot for the first time in over 30
years, the U.S. government forecast on Sept. 12.
The Cotton Association of India has pegged next year's
output at 39.63 million bales, but experts believe production
could be as high as 41 million bales as the area under
cultivation has gone up this year.
Expansion in domestic demand is also likely, with India's
local textiles market expected to grow to $65-$68 billion in
coming years from the current $60 billion, Sardana added.
And unlike in some markets such as China and Cambodia,
labour remains cheap in India, keeping costs competitive, said
D. K. Nair, secretary general of the Confederation of Indian
Textile Industry.
But while exports are expected to rise from India, China,
with textiles and apparel exports worth $270 billion, around
seven times that of India's receipts, is expected to remain the
dominant player.
India's relatively poor infrastructure, wobbly energy
supplies and lack of a business-friendly environment for both
foreign and domestic investors are expected to constrain overall
export growth over the near to medium term, said Christian
Schindler, director general of the International Textile
Manufacturers Federation.
(1 US dollar = 61.14 rupees)
(Editing by Mayank Bhardwaj and Gavin Maguire)