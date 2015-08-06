* Over 100,000 girls, women work as "bonded labour" in mills
* Poor families duped, send daughters on three-year work
schemes
* Spinning mills, big brands say inspectors check conditions
By Nita Bhalla
ERODE, India, Aug 6 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) -
F rom her two-room concrete home nestled among the lush
coconut plantations of southern India, housewife Kavita has
seen the region's textile industry flourish for a decade, thanks
to the labour of poor, lower caste women like herself.
Promising a better life, "agents" have for years visited
these poor, rural parts of Tamil Nadu and taken a steady stream
of girls and women to work in thousands of cotton spinning
mills, part of a textile and clothing industry that is one of
India's biggest employers and a major exporter.
The image of women from remote hamlets going to work,
staying in hostels and earning money spinning cotton as part of
a booming global garment supply chain, should be empowering in a
country like India, an emerging power still plagued by poverty
and male domination.
But former workers in Tamil Nadu's Erode district describe a
system of exploitation and bonded labour that has cast a dark
shadow over India's long-established textile industry.
"I tell all the women I meet not to go and work in
the mills. I know what the agents promise and what is real. It
is not the same," said 23-year-old Kavita, dressed in a lime
sari, a crimson flower in her long black plait, sitting on a
woven mat in her village home.
"For almost a year, I wasn't allowed to leave the
compound where the hostel and mill was. They made me work double
shifts. I only got out because I lied and said my aunt had
died and I had to attend the funeral. I never went back."
Just 13 at the time, Kavita was one of thousands of girls
and women employed under "marriage schemes" offered by mills
which mushroomed in Tamil Nadu when India's economic
liberalisation began in the early 1990s.
The schemes draw in cheap labour - mainly young women from
poor, illiterate and low-caste or "Dalit" communities such as
the Arunthathiyar - and offer lump sum payments at the end of a
three-year period. They are promoted as an easy way to obtain
the hefty dowries families need to marry off daughters.
Recruits are offered full board in hostels at the mills'
compounds, holidays twice a year, outings such as picnics and
temple visits, and clean and safe working and living conditions.
But former workers and numerous studies by civil society
groups such as the Freedom Fund, Anti-Slavery International and
the Centre for Research on Multinational Companies say the women
are kept in closed hostels, overworked, underpaid and abused.
"The binding of workers in this way, where they
cannot change employers, is a form of bonded labour," a 2014
study by the Freedom Fund and the C&A Foundation said.
"Very low wages, excessive and sometimes forced overtime,
lack of freedom of movement and of association, verbal
and sexual abuse were found."
The study suggested at least 100,000 girls and women were
being exploited in this way.
Industry bodies deny allegations of exploitation and say the
schemes are "apprenticeships" in line with labour laws offering
high wages. Cases of abuse are rare, they say.
DUPED BY DOWRIES
The textile and clothing industry is one of largest and
most important in the Indian economy.
It is the second largest employer in the country after
agriculture, providing around 45 million jobs and making up 4
percent of India's GDP and 13 percent of exports in 2013/14.
Much of the $42 billion a year export industry is located in
western Tamil Nadu, where Namakkal, Coimbatore, Tirupur, Karur,
Erode and Salem districts are referred to as the "Textile Valley
of India".
In the last 20 years, more than 2,000 processing and dyeing
units, spinning mills and apparel factories have sprung up,
employing some 300,000 people. Workers turn the cotton into
yarn, fabric, clothes, much of it for Western high street shops.
But competition is stiff and, to boost productivity and
increase margins, parts of this lucrative supply chain are built
on bonded labour.
Traffickers are called "agents", legal loopholes are
exploited and girls are overworked, afraid to speak out for fear
of losing the money needed for their weddings, activists say.
Dowries are given by a girl's family to the groom and his
parents at the time of marriage. The custom was banned more
than five decades ago, but is still widely practised.
Under the "Sumangali" schemes - "happily married woman" in
Tamil - mills pay agents up to 2,000 rupees ($30) to scout
mud-and-thatch Dalit hamlets for families with single daughters.
They offer 30,000 to 60,000 rupees ($470 to $940) for three
years' work, but former workers say they do not receive the full
amount because of deductions for their food and lodging.
TWELVE HOURS A DAY
In Thalavadi town, 520 km (320 miles) southwest of Tamil
Nadu's capital Chennai, former workers in bright salwar kameez
and saris trickle into a room rented by the Erode-based charity
Rights Education And Development Centre (READ).
The young workers, who are here for free computer training
classes, sit in plastic chairs, sipping sweet tea from plastic
cups, sharing stories of exhaustion, illness and abuse.
Some women say they were regularly forced to stand for more
than 12 hours a day working the spindles. Others speak of
migraines, excessive stomach pains and heavy bleeding during
menstruation from dust and poor ventilation in the factories.
Many said they were verbally abused or pushed if they were
"slow". They could not leave the mill compound without
permission, and their telephone calls were often monitored or
restricted by supervisors.
Civil society groups say they have also found cases of
alleged sexual abuse and death-related suicides.
READ said it had documented 85 cases of suspicious deaths
over the last five years.
"Cases are however hard to prove as girls are unwilling to
discuss it openly or go to the police, fearing stigma in the
community," said READ director R. Karruppusamy.
Few workers have contracts, so find it hard to prove they
were working in a particular mill and get compensation, he said.
HIGH WAGES, FACTORY INSPECTIONS
The head of the South Indian Mills Association (SIMA),
representing some 400 mills, said the government and the SIMA
had strict codes of conduct on the treatment of workers, but
admitted there might be violations.
"Some unscrupulous people have disobeyed these rules and now
everyone has got a bad name due to this. Police are taking
action as and when necessary," SIMA Secretary General K.
Selvaraju told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
He said apprentices in Tamil Nadu were paid 300 rupees ($5)
daily, almost double the national average and some employers
offered workers extras like a university education.
A senior official in Tamil Nadu's labour and employment
department said labour department officials carried out regular
inspections in all industries, including textiles and clothing.
He denied allegations that police and local officials were
often reluctant to act against the politically and economically
influential industry.
Brands such as Gap, Primark and C&A which source some of
their garments from Tamil Nadu say they do regular audits to
ensure their suppliers comply with their codes of conduct.
"Sumangali is completely unacceptable and could result in
the termination of a relationship should we find that the system
exists in our suppliers' operations and the contractual partner
is not willing to stop the practice," said Thorsten Rolfes from
C&A Europe's communications department.
Many retailers such as C&A are also part of the Ethical
Trading Initiative of firms, trade unions and campaigners, which
are tackling Sumangali by regulating recruitment agents,
inspecting hostels and supporting charities to run campaigns.
"We are well aware that local mindsets are slow to change
and that a lot still has to be done in Southern India to provide
female workers with better options," Rolfes said. "The scope of
the problem may still be large, but ... C&A is making a small
but sustainable impact."
